May 23, 1922—May 3, 2022

Mary Helen McIntyre (nee Dickof) passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

She was born on May 23, 1922 in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The daughter of George and Mary Dickof, Mary was an avid intellectual, having attended Sacred Heart Catholic grade school and Marshfield Senior High School. She was a proud college graduate, having attended the College of St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she received a degree in Education. She went on to get her master’s degree in library science from Wayne State University. Mary was a teacher at Neillsville High School and the Head Librarian at the Detroit College of Business.

Upon retirement, she moved to sunny North Carolina where she enjoyed meeting new people and frequently playing bridge. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved visiting with her loved ones and traveling extensively. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and remaining social throughout her life and would never say no to an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan, and often had one in hand. Her sense of humor remained intact when she was checked in to a hospice center nearly five years ago, only to leave a few weeks later. Her niece and nephew donated some of her possessions to Goodwill and had to go back to the warehouse with their tail between their legs to buy a few prized items back when she was released from hospice care. She was witty beyond belief. She adored her nieces and nephews and was proud of their many accomplishments.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harold Dickof; her loving sister, Lucille Foster; her brother in-law, Vernon; her nephews: David Foster and Arden Hamilton; and her niece, Glinda Foster.

She is survived by her nieces: Mary Ann (Joe) DeMerse, Patricia (Dan) Christiansen, Kathy (Gus) Ferracane; and nephew, John Foster; as well as their children and grandchildren.

Mary was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend and her loved ones will miss her immensely.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.