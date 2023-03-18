Dec. 10, 1948—March 16, 2023

REEDSBURG—Mary Jane Howard (Kast), 74, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born to George and Molly (Fargen) Kast of Bear Valley, WI on December 10, 1948. Mary Jane grew up on the family farm along with her brothers and sister. She graduated from River Valley High School and attended MATC-Madison after.

Mary Jane married Mike Howard and was blessed to become a part of the Howard Irish family. Countless times she mentioned how lucky she was to marry in to such a kind and loving family. Their years were blessed with time spent with their children and grandchildren.

They enjoyed being active at Sacred Heart Church, traveling, especially to Ireland multiple times and gatherings with extended family. After Mike passed, she became “GG” welcoming six great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed being involved in the community volunteering at the Reedsburg Food Pantry and being a part of the Police and Fire Commission. She worked in the Reedsburg School District until her retirement meeting many students and families throughout the years. She enjoyed meeting many in later years with families of their own.

We will remember her full of life spirit matched by the kindest heart. She was the life of the party, fun and laughter followed her. We will miss her stories, jokes, and wit. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never visited empty handed, always bringing treats and love to those who called her “GG”.

She was always willing to help her family and friends at the drop of a hat. She never missed sending a birthday, anniversary, sympathy or get well card to those she loved. Mary Jane enjoyed the spring and was known for her green thumb and many flower baskets. She also was known for her “mod” style with too many shoes, scarves and jewelry to count.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, her son, Jason, along with her parents, sister, Jean Ann Repsumer, and brother, Joseph Kast and multiple brother and sisters-in-law whom meant the world to her.

Mary Jane is survived by her children: Jane (Danny) Nobs of LaValle, and Jim (Alecia) Kast of Mauston; grandchildren: Courtney (Adam) Lindloff, Brittany (Kenny) Lindner and Kylie Ruetten, all of Reedsburg; great-grandchildren: Rowan and Sutton Lindloff, Kinley, Brexley and Brighton Lindner, and Grayson Edwards; brothers: Jim (Carol), Jerry (Laura), John (Jeanne) Kast, all of Bear Valley; and sisters-in-law: Mary Douglas, Jessie Conlin and Patricia Schafer, all of Reedsburg; along with many special nieces, nephews and dear friends.

There will be a eulogy honoring Mary Jane at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reedsburg. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Father Patrick Wendler officiating. Burial will be made in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Tuesday from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Memorials of remembrance may be made to Sacred Heart School or the Reedsburg Food Pantry in lieu of flowers.