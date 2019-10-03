PALM BAY, FLA. - Mary Jane “MJ” Saldutti, 64, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home in Palm Bay, Fla., with her family and special friends by her side.
Mary Jane was born on Oct. 26, 1954, in Marquette, Mich., the daughter of Robert W. Slota and Dorothy “Neiman” Slota. She was a graduate of Baraboo Senior High School in Baraboo, Wis., class of 1972. She was married to Kurt M. Saldutti in Baraboo on Nov. 26, 1997, at the home of her parents.
Prior to living in Palm Bay, Kurt and Mary Jane lived in West Palm Beach, Fla., where they both worked at Muzak, Inc. They moved to Palm Bay in 1997. Mary Jane worked at Home Depot as a Department Manager over the course of 20 years, where she developed a very close friendship with many of her colleagues.
Mary Jane loved helping people during all phases of her life, and remained very close to a select group of high school classmates throughout her life. She also enjoyed home projects, crafting, nature, camping and gardening. Following the marriage of her son, she became a grandmother (instagram) to four grandchildren in Cookeville, Tenn. Even though the opportunity to be with them was cut short, she dearly loved getting to know and visit them and their mother, her two children Jim and Samantha, and her extended family in Tennessee.
You have free articles remaining.
MJ was preceded in death by her wonderful parents; and her beloved Labrador Retriever, Haley.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Kurt; two children, James Bolin (Jennifer) Cookeville, Tenn., and Samantha Bolin (Christopher Rains) of Sparta, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jayda Bolin, Ciara, Breyden and Kyra Edwards of Cookeville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Barbara Blodgett, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; brother, Paul Slota (Nancy Thompson) Middleton, Wis.; three nieces, Katharine Slota (Nicolas Koontz) and their son Henry Koontz of Fort Collins, Colo., Julia Sipek, and daughter Severin Small of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Lenore Tsai and daughter Jamie Tsai of Plano, Texas. As well as their two cats, Smokey and Bella.
A visitation will be held at the Brownie-Maxwell Funeral Home, in Melbourne, Fla. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Family remarks at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging family and friends to send a memorial contribution to: the American Cancer Society (1-800-227-2345), or Health First Hospice of HealthFirst, 6450 US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955. Brownie-Maxwell Funeral Home, 1010 Palmetto Av., Melbourne, FL 32901, is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)