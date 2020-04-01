Mary Jane Sprecher, age 73, of Honey Creek Township / Sauk City

Mary Jane Sprecher, age 73, passed away at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo on Mar. 28, 2020. She was born in Baraboo on Dec. 9, 1946, to the late Walter and Erna (Groener) Bretsch. Mary attended Baraboo High School and graduated in the class of 1965. That same year, she was united in marriage to Paul R. Sprecher from Blackhawk on Aug. 28, 1965; they were married over 52 years before Paul preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2017. Mary worked alongside her husband and raised their family on their family farm in the Honey Creek Township. As the kids grew older she went to work for Ace Hardware in Sauk City for close to 20 years and then later at Piggly Wiggly until she retired in 2013. She enjoyed sewing, stamping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her heart of gold. Mary was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Blackhawk.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Trish), Scott (Denise), Teresa (Wayne) Rider; grandchildren, Brandon (Sammi Witwen), Melissa, Austin, Sydney, Evelyn and Ava; and extended family, Samantha, Brandon, Coleton; her siblings, Dean Bretsch and Linda (Jim) Slezak; special aunt, Florence Sprecher; and special friend, Marilyn Sprecher. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by, brothers, Walter Jr. and Art, and a sister, Hazel (Haase).
Mary’s family wishes to thank St. Clare Meadow for their wonderful support and care as well as all the great friendships. A service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Blackhawk at a later date.
