Mary Jane Sprecher, 73, Baraboo

BARABOO - Mary Jane Sprecher, age 73, passed away at St. Clare Meadows, in Baraboo on March 28, 2020. She was born in Baraboo on Dec. 9, 1946, to the late Walter and Erna (Groener) Bretsch. Mary attended Baraboo High School and graduated in the class of 1965. That same year, she was united in marriage to Paul R. Sprecher, from Blackhawk, on Aug. 28, 1965; they were married over 52 years before Paul preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2017. Mary worked alongside her husband and raised their family on their family farm in the Honey Creek Township. As the kids grew older, she went to work for Ace Hardware in Sauk City, for close to 20 years, and then later at Piggly Wiggly until she retired in 2013. She enjoyed sewing, stamping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her heart of gold. Mary was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Blackhawk.