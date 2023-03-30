Oct. 24, 1927 – March 27, 2023

BARABOO—Mary “Jean” (Ardery) Fichter, age 95, died on Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows Health Care Center in Baraboo, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born to Norman W. Ardery and Rose Ann (Relihan) Ardery, in Pittsburgh, PA, on October 24, 1927. She had one sister, Norma Rose (Ardery) Haxby. Jean graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1945, and began her career as a Stewardess for Trans World Airline in 1947.

Jean met the true love of her life, Robert “Bob” Fichter, at a party in Chicago in 1947. They were married on July 8, 1950 at St. Killian Catholic Church in Chicago. They settled in Baraboo in 1950. Jean’s passions were cooking and playing bridge. She had a deep and abiding love of her faith, family, and friends. Jean and Bob enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Everyone who knew or met Jean, commented on her beautiful smile, and she smiled up until the very end.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Norma; niece, Heather Zielinski; nephew, David Haxby; and son-in-law, Anthony McCowan.

Jean is survived by her seven children: Colleen McCowan, Stephen Fichter, Michael Fichter (Teri), James Fichter, Robert Fichter (Patti), Mary Fichter and Lisa Fichter. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Mandy McCowan, Emily Fichter, Abby Fichter, Stephen Fichter, Margaret Fichter, Katie (Fichter) Johnson (Erik), Billy Fichter (Karissa); six great-grandchildren; and a niece, Hollis “Hollie” Haxby; and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 1, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Luke Powers officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery, Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a gift to St. Joseph Parish is Baraboo.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to all the wonderful people who cared for Jean: Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek; the care staff at St. Clare Meadows Care Center, and Galyia Laughlin. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.