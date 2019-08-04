BEAVER DAM - Mary Jean Linck, 93, left this earthly world with grace and dignity on August 2, 2019, as a resident of Charleston House in Beaver Dam, Wis. Mary Jean was a longtime resident of Randolph, Wis.
Mary Jean Mabel Linck (nee Thran) was born Aug. 7, 1925, in the Township of Scott, Columbia County, to Friedrich Wilhelm Paul Thran and Mabel (Nelson) Thran. She attended Pleasure Hill School near Wyocena and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1942. She pursued her dream of becoming a teacher by graduating from Columbia County Normal School in 1944. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in 1960, and her Master’s in Education Degree in 1970, from Wisconsin State University – Oshkosh. Mary Jean spent her life as a teacher. Her first years were at several one room schools in Dodge and Columbia counties. She moved on to the Markesan School District where she spent 31 years as a Language Arts teacher in the junior high school. She retired in 1991, and continued as a substitute teacher for several more years. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mary Jean married Leonard Linck on June 14, 1946. They were married for 39 years before Leonard’s passing in 1986. Mary Jean enjoyed travelling throughout her entire life, visiting many different parts of the United States and Europe. Her favorite trips were to see her grandchildren.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and her two brothers, Claire Thran and Dale Thran. She is survived by youngest brother, Jon Thran of Roseburg, Ore.; her children, Bonnie Linck and Lynette (Franz) Kolb, both of Salt Lake City, Utah and Karl (Patricia) Linck of Kohler, Wis.; her grandchildren, Daniela (Douglas) Harding of Layton, Utah, Peter (Sariah) Kolb and Michael (Hee) Kolb of Salt Lake City, Utah, Benjamin Linck of Grand Forks, N.D., Samantha (Corey) Jewell of Memphis, Tenn., Alexander Linck of Oshkosh, Wis., and Valerie Linck of Philadelphia, Pa.; she is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mary Jean will be held on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, Wis., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Jean requested any memorials go to the Randolph Hutchinson Memorial Library (228 N. High St., Randolph, WI 53956) in support of her lifelong passion for education.
The family would like to give special thanks to the hard working and compassionate staff at Charleston House for their years of service. A special thanks also goes out to the staff of Agnesian Hospice for providing the additional compassionate care to ease Mary Jean’s passing.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
