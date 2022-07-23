Oct. 20, 1928—July 20, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Mary Jean Rosenmeier, age 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Mary Jean was born on October 20, 1928, in Madison, to Albin and Agatha (Doyle) Rake. She attended St. Peter’s School and Beaver Dam High School, graduating in 1946. On June 5, 1948, she was united in marriage to Donald Rosenmeier at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Mary Jean did secretarial work at Monarch Range, Swan and Strub Law Office, Green Giant, Beave Dam Community Hospital, and R.J. Meier Insurance Agency. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed summers at Parker Lake in Oxford and winters in Lake Placid in FL. In 2007, she moved back to Beaver Dam and enjoyed living at Keystone Manor with the many friends she made there. In January of 2022, she moved to Eagles Wings Assisted Living Facility.

Mary Jean is survived by her children: David Rosenmeier of Fond du Lac, Kenneth (Linda) Rosenmeier of St. Augustine, FL, Jill (Michael) McGilvra of Fort Atkinson, and Nancy Nordbeck of Oxford; grandchildren: Nicholas (Tami), Brian (Cassie), Michael (Camille), Erin, John (Dahna), Jeff, Ann, Sarah, and Alex (Toni); great-grandchildren: Nathan, Abbi, Andrew, Emma, Jacob, Miles, Naomi, Ezra, Nadia, Cameron, Mariah, Ava, and Alie; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Veling; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1998; sister, Karen Veling; granddaughter, Megan McGilvra; son-in-law, Eric Nordbeck; daughter-in-law, Susan Rosenmeier; and other relatives.

In honoring Mary Jeans wishes, private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff of Eagles Wings, Marshfield Medical Center, and Hillside Manor for their care of Mary Jean.

If desired, memorials in Mary Jean’s name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.