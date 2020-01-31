Mary K. Sprinkle, 65, Baraboo

BARABOO - Mary K. Sprinkle (nee Lynn), age 65, of Baraboo, Wis., formerly of Willow Springs, Ill. Beloved wife of William C. Sprinkle for a wonderful 37 years. Dear sister of John (Robin) Lynn and Tim (Norma) Lynn. Cherished sister-in-law and aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice Lynn. Mary was devoted to her basset hound, Stanley. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing on the shoreline of her home on the Wisconsin River, crocheting, cooking, and was a devoted Cubs fan. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Service Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com