Mary Kanas

Oct. 29, 1936—March 2, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Mary E. Kanas, 85, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Born October 29, 1936 to Elmer and Gertrude Kasper in De Pere before moving to Beaver Dam. She was the third of four kids: Don, Duane, Mary, and Dave. She is survived by all of her siblings.

In high school, she began her first and only job of her life as a legal secretary for the Law Offices of Healy, Neuser and Healy in Beaver Dam. She continued in her position with successors Jim Yanikowski and Joanne Cupery until her retirement at age 71 in 2008 after more than five decades. She loved her job, particularly the personal attention given to many of their clientele, including house calls as a service to the firm’s senior citizen clients.

Mary loved spending time at the Beaver Dam Country Club playing golf and has bragging rights to TWO holes-in-one. She made numerous trips to Alaska, accompanied by grandson, Kody, to visit her daughter Viki and her family. She also loved playing cards with her family, friends and grandchildren. As recently as October she crushed Viki and her husband, David in Crazy 8’s! She was a kind, considerate and loving person who will be missed by her many friends and family.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerry. She is survived by her children: Victoria (David) Manzer and Daniel (Carol) Kanas; her grandchildren: Adam Manzer, Samantha Manzer, and Stacy Nehmer and Kody Kanas. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren: Michael, Jamison and Nikolas (Stacy) and one great-great-grandchild, Luke (Michael).

The family would like to thank Mary’s doctors, nurses, Remembrance Home staff, and Hillside Hospice for their respect, kindness and loving care.

A visitation for Mary will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m until the start of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. (noon). A light lunch will follow the service at Cornerstone. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.