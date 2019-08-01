Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Blohm, age 71, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. She was born October 28, 1947, to George and Mary (Bielmeier) Lynch in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated high school from Saint Mary’s Academy, and after a few years working as a secretary at American Appraisal, she attended UW Oshkosh and received her Bachelors of Science in Art on May 16, 1973.
Kathy was united in marriage to Allan Gene Blohm at St. Veronica’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI on April 27, 1974 before settling in Necedah. Kathy was a doting mother and truly loved raising her four children instilling values focused on faith, community, service and education. Her impact on the community was far reaching—as an Assistant Girl Scout Leader, a 4-H Leader, a lifetime member of the St Francis of Assisi PCCW who served as the Funeral Luncheon Chairperson for six years, and as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also playground monitor at the Necedah Grade School, and proudly served up fresh produce for locals and travelers alike as an employee of Flyte Family Farms for 17 years at the Necedah Stand.
Kathy’s hobbies included cross-stich, painting, metal work, beadwork, macramé, weaving, screen printing, candle making, and later in life focused on crochet and knitting. Kathy designed and crafted custom blankets for each of her children and grandchildren along with numerous other special projects including nearly a thousand tiny hats for St. Joseph’s NICU in Milwaukee, where her granddaughter was once a patient. Kathy was fascinated with geology and amassed an impressive collection of semi-precious and precious rocks and gemstones. She loved to bake, especially Christmas cookies which she looked forward to doing each year with her three best friends, Dorothy, Debbie, and Doreen.
She is survived by her husband, Allan; her children, Heather (Dennis) Kosloske of Oak Creek, WI, Jason (Amber) Blohm of Omaha, NE, Christopher Blohm of Necedah, WI, Katy (Joseph) Canady of Hartford, WI; and ten grandchildren, Zachary Blohm, Gabriel Kosloske, Finlay and Annabelle Blohm, Dylan, Austin, Ethan, Alexis, Jacob, and Madelyn Canady; and sister-in-law, Catherine Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Lynch; her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Dorothy Blohm; granddaughter, Veronica Kosloske; brothers, John, Terrence, and Thomas Lynch, and sister-in-law, Honora Lynch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 4:00 p.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
