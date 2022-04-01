Feb. 29, 1944—March 29, 2022

OSTEGO TOWNSHIP—Mary L. Gray, age 78, of Otsego Township, formally from McFarland, went peacefully to heaven March 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospice in Madison, WI.

She was born February 29, 1944, to Louis Sr. and Mary (Hirvela) Dupont in Madison, WI. She graduated from MATC as an LPN and worked at Meritor Hospital until her retirement. She especially loved working on the pediatrics floor. She married Larry C. Gray on March 2, 1962. She and Larry raised, trained and showed champion English Bulldogs and enjoyed time on their hunting land. Upon their retirement they built a log home on farmland in Otsego. They raised labradors and angus cattle. Mary loved their hunting land and was quite a good shot. In later years she enjoyed walking the trails and taking in the beauty of the land. Her greatest pride and enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and taking them on many adventures.

Mary is survived by her children: Kevin of Rio, Steve (Marcy) of Edgerton; grandchildren: Scott, Cody (Katie) Mikayla, Becky; brothers: Roy (Carolyn) of GA and Louis Jr. of Sheboygan, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry.

Funeral services will be held April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio with Pastor Way officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a charitable gift in Mary’s name to support UW Health Kid’s American Family Children’s Hospital. Donations can be made online to the University of Wisconsin Foundation at supportuw.org/giveto/MaryGrayMemorial.

