BEAVER DAM - Mary L. Schultz, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Mary was born in Beaver Dam on December 16, 1947, the daughter of Clarence and Adela (Alvin) Keske. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School and worked at Weyenberg Shoe Factory for several years. On April 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to her husband, Howard Schultz in Beaver Dam. As a cooking enthusiast, Mary loved collecting recipes. She enjoyed going to the movies, playing with her dogs, spending time with her family, and in her earlier years, fishing. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Beaver Dam.
Mary is survived by her husband, Howard; children, Mark Schultz and Larry Schultz, both of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Breitkreutz; and other relatives.
Visitation for Mary will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Greg Sperger as speaker. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)