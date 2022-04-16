FOND DU LAC—Mary Lee Missall, 77 of Fond du Lac, formerly of Cambria, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Lutheran Homes—Assisted Living and Catered Care in Fond du Lac.
Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Inurnment will follow at Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church prior to the service.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
