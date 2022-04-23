May 14, 1944—March 27, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Mary Lee Missall, 77, of Fond du Lac, formerly Cambria, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Lutheran Homes-Assisted Living and Catered Care in Fond du Lac, with her family by her side.

Mary Lee was born on Mother’s Day, May 14, 1944, to Charles Henry and Ruby Alberta (Lee) Missall. She grew up in Cambria and was active in church, community, and school activities. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Her church activities included choir, Sunday School, Bible School, Junior Christian Endeavor (Junior CE), and Senior High youth group. Community activities included Brownies and Girl Scouts. School activities included choir, being a cheerleader and baton twirler for the marching band. Mary Lee loved to dance. Her outgoing personality was contagious. She was very supportive and loyal to her family and friends.

She graduated from Cambria High School in 1962, now known as Cambria-Friesland High School. After high school Mary Lee worked in Beaver Dam for Kraft Foods and then for Kiekhaefer. She then moved to Fond du Lac and worked for Mercury Marine. She retired from there after 40-years of service.

Mary Lee is survived by her sister, Margaret (Milborn “Ron”) Beaty of Mankato, MN; sister-in-law, Bonnie Reierson Missall of Rio; brother, David (Darlene) Missall of Randolph. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brother, Myron “Mike” Missall of Rio; and nephew, Robert Charles Missall; aunts and uncles: Dorothy (Raymond R.) Jones, Elmer (Juanita “Marie”) Missal, Doris (Ervin “Red”) Rausch of Cambria, Mabel (Charles) Miller of Madison, John (Gladys) Lee of Long Beach, CA; and other family members.

A Celebration of Life for Mary Lee will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Cambria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Cambria, American Cancer Society, or donor’s choice.

A special thanks to the Fond du Lac Lutheran Homes- Assisted Living & Catered Care staff for the care and assistance they gave Mary Lee during her short stay. Also thanks to Marquardt Hospice and staff for their special care.

