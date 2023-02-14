Feb. 12, 1955—Feb. 7, 2023

PORTAGE—Mary Lee (Johnson) Streeter, 67, of Portage, passed away February 7, 2023 at UW Hospital, Madison. She was born February 12, 1955 in Columbia County to Melvin and Mary Ellen (Nyberg) Johnson.

Mary attended Portage Community School District, graduating from Portage High School in 1974. Mary worked at AMPI for more than 25 years and Walmart for five years, receiving numerous accolades for work performance.

She loved creating arts and crafts, decorating her home, fishing, outdoor activities, get-togethers with family and friends, and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary was united in holy matrimony to James Heath, in Columbia County. The marriage was blessed by two children: Dana Tyson and Sheri Lee. The marriage ended in divorce. Mary was united in holy matrimony to Harlen Henry Streeter, in Columbia County, WI. The marriage was blessed by two children: Lori Lynn and Linda Jean.

Mary is survived by her children: Sheri Lee Heath, Lori Lynn Streeter, Linda Jean Streeter; step-children: Mary Jane Streeter, Jerry Streeter, Janet Streeter, and Kevin (Brenda) Streeter; siblings: Nancy Johnson, Don (Jo Marie) Johnson, Virgil (Kathy) Johnson, Virginia (Johnson) Ashmore, Chris (Barb) Johnson; sisters-in-law: Florence (Streeter) Fredenberg, Evelyn (Streeter) Lumby, Mildred (Streeter) Musch; and many cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Ellen (Nyberg) Johnson; husband, Harlan Henry Streeter; son, Dana Tyson Heath; step-sons: Dale LaVern Streeter and Melvin Eugene Streeter; step-daughter, Peggy Sue (Streeter) Cole; sister, Margaret (Johnson) Reick; sisters-in-law: Shirley Yvonne Streeter, Elaine Mae (Streeter) Coonrod and Delores Marie (Streeter) Hanson; brother-in-law, Orville Lavern Streeter; father-in-law, Melford L. Streeter; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Marie (Elgas) Streeter.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 starting at 1:00 PM, until 2:30 PM with funeral services following visitation. Interment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. In lieu of flowers, donations to the surviving family are preferred directly to Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.