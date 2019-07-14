Mary Ann Leichtle, age 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Mary Ann was born on April 28, 1928, in Plymouth, the daughter of Hub and Mary (Bardon) Dreymiller. She attended grades 1-10 in Theresa, then spent one year in Mayville, before graduating from Plymouth in 1946. In 1947, she moved back to Theresa, where she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Leichtle on February 19, 1949. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Linda, Kathy, Patricia, and Rick. They lived in Theresa and Mayville, before moving to Beaver Dam in 1953, where she had been a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church, since 1953. Mary Ann bowled for many years, was a member of Sunset Hills Ladies Golf League, and enjoyed playing sheepshead.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Linda (Bob) Cleveland of Woodruff; Kathy (Dennis) Martinson-Hollar of Nevada, Iowa; Rick “Freight” (Viki) of Beaver Dam; grandsons, Eric (Meghan) Smith and Nick (Melinda) Cleveland; great-grandson, Trenton Cleveland; brothers-and-sisters-in-law; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Mary and Hub; her loving husband of 65 years, Dick Leichtle; a daughter, Patricia; a son-in-law; sister, Betty; brother, Jack; brothers-and-sisters-in-law; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Mary Ann will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Bob Moberg officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton, at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book, at www.cstonefs.com.
