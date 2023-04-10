June 6, 1927—March 26, 2023

Mary Lou Gavin, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Mary, daughter of Raymond and Bernice (Manville) Milfred was born on June 6 1927, in Richland County, WI. She was a graduate of Lone Rock High School, Class of 1944. She was united in marriage to Harold Gavin on May 12, 1948.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Guthrie; grandchildren: Jodi Guthrie, Eric Guthrie; and great-grandchildren: Kane Mahoney, Sage Mahoney, Cyrus Mahoney, and Jordan Mahoney. In addition, she is survived by her sisters-in-law: Mary Milfred, Mary G. Gavin, Jean Kropp; and other relatives and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Leon Milfred and sister, Jeanne (Harold) Hurley.

Mary Lou was a creative, artistic sewer through the years who created many original pieces, from quilted Christmas tree skirts to miniature, articulated teddy bears. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter Jennifer to antique and folk-art shows in the Midwest and East Coast, often stopping to visit historic sites and museums along the way.

A memorial Mass officiated by Fr. Jay Poster will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo. Visitation will be prior to the Mass, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Lou’s name to St. Joseph Parish, the Sauk County Giving Tree, or the Baraboo Food Pantry.

Mary Lou’s family and friends will fondly remember her quiet dignity and kindness.

Our deepest gratitude to the staffs at St. Clare Meadows, Meadow Ridge Assisted Living Facility, and Agrace.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.