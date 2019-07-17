NAPLES, FL - Mary Lynn "Emmy" Raimer, nee Moran, 73, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Portage United Methodist Church in Portage, with Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. A luncheon will be held at the church followed by inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
