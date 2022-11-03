Aug. 24, 1931—Oct. 26, 2022

TOMAH—Mary M. Barnharst, age 91, of Tomah, WI, passed away, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born August 24, 1931, to J. Edward and Florence (Welch) White in Sparta, WI. She attended school at Kendall, WI, graduating in 1949. Mary then attended college at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.

On September 17, 1953, Mary was united in marriage to Howard Barnharst at St. Joseph’s Church in Kendall. They farmed the home farm with Howard’s parents until purchasing the farm from his mother in 1962. Most of the farm was sold in 1993 and they moved to Tomah.

Mary worked for the census, meter reader, cranberry harvest and floral delivery well into her 80’s. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, baking and spending time with her family and her cats.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Mary Jo) Barnharst of Inver Grove Heights, MN; daughters: Susan (Jim) Beiersdorff of Wonewoc, WI, Anita (Bill) Brinton of Newport News, VA, and Colleen (Dennis) Dahlke of Prairie Du Sac, WI; grandchildren: Tanner Barnharst, Heather (Jason) Cozad, Bethany (Devon Hardy) and Glen Brinton, Troye Dahlke and Danielle (Zach Huber) Dahlke; four great grandchildren: Lily, Hailey, Allen and Alexandria; her brother, Donald “Pete” (Maggie) White of Tomah, WI; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Barnharst of Waterford, W;, her special cat, Tigger; nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard, her granddaughter, Holly Arnold, her daughter, Karen Rossman, siblings, John White, Tom White, William White, and an infant sister, Imelda Ann.

A special thank you to Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon and the Serenity House in Tomah for the wonderful care given to Mary.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Indian Creek. Father Peter Raj officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Family and friends were invited for rosary on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. with visitation following until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.