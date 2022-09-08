 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary M. Singleton

April 30, 1927—Sept. 2, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—Mary Marjorie (McNeill) Singleton passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Tomah, at Liberty Village with her loving family by her side.

A private graveside service will be held where she will be laid to rest next to her husband John in the Camp Douglas Cemetery.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

