Mary Marie Berg

Mary Marie Berg

Dec. 8, 1957—June 30, 2022

LA CROSSE—Mary Marie Berg, daughter of Hazel and George Kolar Sr., age 64, of La Crosse, and formerly of Mauston, WI, passed away of natural causes in her home on Thursday, June 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (Jackson St. La Crosse) at 10:00 a.m. There will be time for visitation for all both before the service, starting at 9:00 a.m. and again after the service until 11:30 a.m. followed by a brief graveside committal service at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood / Mauston City Cemetery for immediate family. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to view the extended obituary and to share online condolences.

