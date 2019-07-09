Mary J. Miller, age 70, of Bellingham, Washington (formerly of Baraboo) passed away (from breast cancer complications) on July 7, 2019.
Mary was born in Baraboo to Russell and Martha Miller on March 17, 1949.
She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1967, at which time she moved to Bellingham, Washington.
Mary graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. degree in 1976. She worked at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington well over thirty years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a brother, Barton, of Bellingham, Washington and a nephew, Clint, of Saskatchewan. She is also survived by her special friend, Terry Sanford, as well as many relatives and friends.
At her request, no services will be held.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)