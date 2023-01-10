Mary R. Reid

Feb. 1, 1928—Jan. 4, 2023

Mary Rose Reid, 94, a former resident of the Madison Place Apartments in Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Mary was born on February 1, 1928 in San Diego, CA to Howard and Julia Bacon. She was married to Hugo Kock who preceded her in death. She later married Curtis Reid who also preceded her death. Mary had an artistic side to her personality. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and loved to sing. Mary also enjoyed bird watching. She will be remembered as a great cook. Mary spent many years compiling an extensive family tree which showed family across the world. She always enjoyed visiting on the phone and made a point in staying connected with her family and friends.

Mary was a loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She is survived by her daughters: Kathryn Paulson, Susan Wenzel, Debbie Riederer, Marie Miners, and Bette Swanke; her grandchildren: Sheila Cernicka, Matthew Paulson, Daniel Wenzel, John Kock, Kevin Moss, Robert Miners, Lisa Schmidt, Jeremy Barber, and Julia Swanke; many great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Howard Bacon and Julia Fodor; husbands: Hugo Kock and Curtis Reid; grandson Scot Paulson; and her siblings: Bette Bacon, Howard Bacon, Roger Bacon, and Richard “Dick” Bacon.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.