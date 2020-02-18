Mary Reinboldt, age 97, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Reinboldt, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Jared Holzhuter celebrating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Mary was born August 12, 1922, in Sheboygan, Wis., the daughter of Louis and Mary (Steiber) Stoiber. She was married to Buster Reinboldt September 7, 1946. He passed away March 26, 1995. Buster and Mary moved to Wisconsin Dells with their family, in 1954, where they ran Buster's Motel on River Road and the Haunted Mansion in downtown Dells. In retirement, Mary enjoyed taking walks through town, reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.