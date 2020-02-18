Mary Reinboldt, age 97, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Reinboldt, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Jared Holzhuter celebrating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary was born August 12, 1922, in Sheboygan, Wis., the daughter of Louis and Mary (Steiber) Stoiber. She was married to Buster Reinboldt September 7, 1946. He passed away March 26, 1995. Buster and Mary moved to Wisconsin Dells with their family, in 1954, where they ran Buster's Motel on River Road and the Haunted Mansion in downtown Dells. In retirement, Mary enjoyed taking walks through town, reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Rogene (Kenneth) Hinz; daughter-in-law, Kristin Reinboldt; sisters, Florence Reineking and Charlotte Rassel; grandchildren, Tony (Rachel Domask) Reinboldt, Tracy (Chris) Stowell and Heather (Phil) Eckert; her six great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Troy Johnson, Barb and John Schulz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard; brothers, Eugene, Louis, William and John; infant brother, Alois; and sisters, Clara Warrens, Lucille Koene, Mildred Reinbold, Rose Jacoby and Eleanor Kogler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance can be directed to SSM Hospice at St. Clare Hospice or Disabled Veterans.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)