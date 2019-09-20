Mary Roberta Hemling, 88, Rio

RIO - Mary Roberta Hemling, 88, of Rio, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at home.
She was born October 19, 1930, to Robert H. and Mary Ellen (Gorman) Roche. Mary graduated from Columbus High School in 1948. She married Donald “Wild Bill” Hemling on May 8, 1954. Through the years, Mary worked at Borden’s in Columbus, the Fall River Canning Factory office in Fall River and retired from National Exchange Bank in Cambria in 2009, at the age of 79. She was a member of the Red Hatters of Rio and was still bowling in the Rio Tuesday Afternoon Ladies League. Mary was a lifetime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Doylestown.
“Aunt Bert” was a kind and generous person and could get a meal on the table for unexpected company at the drop of a hat. She was always busy with some kind of project and rarely would be found sitting idle. She found great joy in her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren, who fondly called her “Gigi."
Mary is survived by her children; Dan of Fall River, Steve (Elayne Hurd) of Rio, Ralph (Stacie) of Richland Center, Rita (Mike) Schmidt of Rio and Lois (Tom) Epps of Black River Falls. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Michael (Ashley) Hemling, Rob Hemling, Brad (Montana) Hemling, Belle (Grant) Moon, Amber (Derrick) Preiss, Noah (Cassie Koch) Schmidt, Aaron (Justine Ruhlin) Epps, Andrew Epps and Exchange Student Gianluca Cenedese of Italy. She is further survived by 6 great-grandchildren; Rhett, James, Amelia, Weston, Nora and Gracie, sisters; Ellen (Deb) Langsdorf and Patricia Huggett, sisters-in-law; Donna Roche and Bernice Hemling. She has been actively involved in the lives of the “Little Ones."
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2009; her sons, David “Stub” in 1995 and infant son, John Patrick; hired hand, Elmer Maier; siblings Donald Roche, Gene Roche, Alice Hepp and Johnny Roche; and several other close family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic CHurch in Doylestown with Father Garrett Kay presiding. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
