Mary Schwandt

July 24, 1938—Nov. 16, 2022

WAUPUN—Mary Helen Schwandt, 84, passed away peacefully, with her children at her side on November 16, 2022 at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Mary was born on July 24, 1938 in Sanborn, IA, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Haarsma) Vegter. The family moved to California, then to Wisconsin, eventually settling in the Delavan area.

On June 12, 1959 Mary married the love of her life, LeRoy Schwandt at Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Together they raised four children. Mary was a very strong woman. She raised and cared for a son with special needs until she was physically unable to.

Mary was very strong in her faith and well known for her delightful sense of humor. She was always smiling and made those around her smile as well.

Mary is survived by her children: Robin Meyer of Rockford, IL, Terry Schwandt of Ripon, WI and Mike Schwandt of Waupun, WI; her grandchildren: Tony Schwandt of Lone Rock, WI and Jayden Schwandt of Waupun, WI; siblings: Allen (Rosemary) Vegter and Thea MacDonald; sisters-in-law: Arlene Vegter, Helen Vegter, Ruth-Ann Vegter and Edna Schwandt; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, her son Bill, brothers Wilbur, Harlan and Raymond Vegter, brothers-in-law Clarence Schwandt, Lester Vosskuil and Patrick MacDonald and sister-in-law Delores Vossekuil.

Per Mary’s request, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Delavan with Mary’s children and grandchildren, followed by a celebration of her life.

