Mary Schwandt

July 24, 1938—Nov. 16, 2022
WAUPUN—Mary Helen Schwandt, 84, passed away peacefully, with her children at her side on November 16, 2022 at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Mary was born on July 24, 1938 in Sanborn, IA, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Haarsma) Vegter. The family moved to California, then to Wisconsin, eventually settling in the Delavan area.
On June 12, 1959 Mary married the love of her life, LeRoy Schwandt at Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Together they raised four children. Mary was a very strong woman. She raised and cared for a son with special needs until she was physically unable to.
Mary was very strong in her faith and well known for her delightful sense of humor. She was always smiling and made those around her smile as well.
Mary is survived by her children: Robin Meyer of Rockford, IL, Terry Schwandt of Ripon, WI and Mike Schwandt of Waupun, WI; her grandchildren: Tony Schwandt of Lone Rock, WI and Jayden Schwandt of Waupun, WI; siblings: Allen (Rosemary) Vegter and Thea MacDonald; sisters-in-law: Arlene Vegter, Helen Vegter, Ruth-Ann Vegter and Edna Schwandt; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, her son Bill, brothers Wilbur, Harlan and Raymond Vegter, brothers-in-law Clarence Schwandt, Lester Vosskuil and Patrick MacDonald and sister-in-law Delores Vossekuil.
Per Mary’s request, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Delavan with Mary’s children and grandchildren, followed by a celebration of her life.
Our Father, Who Art In Heaven
Hallowed Be Thy Name
Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Will Be Done
On Earth, As It Is In Heaven
Give Us This Day
Our Daily Bread
And Forgive Us Our Debts, As We Forgive Our Debtors
And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
But Deliver Us From Evil
For Thine Is The Kingdom, And The Power, And The Glory Forever
Amen
Kohls Community Funeral Home
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun—Randolph—Markesan
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)