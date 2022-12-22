Nov. 8, 1943—Dec. 18, 2022

NEW LISBON—Maryann E. Rurup, age 79, of New Lisbon, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Montello Care Center in Montello, WI. Maryann was the daughter of Walter J. and Evelyn A. (Truntz) Bolle, and was born on November 8, 1943, in Grass Valley, CA.

She was united in marriage to Douglas E. Rurup on August 7, 2017, at the Necedah Assembly of God Church.

Maryann was employed as a Legal Secretary for many years. She was devoted to her marriage.

Maryann is survived by her husband, Douglas of New Lisbon, WI; a stepdaughter, Gina Heckel of St. Paul, MN; a foster son, Perry Nelson of New Lisbon, WI; two sisters: Patty VanGysel of Fond-du-Lac, WI, and Pamala Healy of Plymouth, WI; a brother, Rodney Bolle of Turkey; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon, relatives and friends are invited to visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Jim Christianson presiding. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.