MAYVILLE - Maryann Kenitz, age 90, was born to eternal life on Oct. 21, 2019, at Serenity Villa in Slinger.
Maryann was born the daughter of John and Mary (Starszak) Rzutkiewicz on Aug. 6, 1929, in Milwaukee. She attended Pulaski High School in Milwaukee and Milwaukee-Downer College. She was a nurse at Milwaukee County Hospital and St. Francis Hospital for 15 years. She was united in marriage to Curtis Kenitz on Sept. 7, 1949. After moving to Mayville, she worked with her husband, Dr. Curtis Kenitz, in his office. Maryann was a Sunday school teacher for 26 years, a member and a secretary of Wisconsin Foundation for Vision Awareness. She was also active in the Badger Shrine Auxiliary, Mayville Rotary Club, Mayville Senior Center, and the Friends of the Horicon Marsh. She was a member of Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam.
Maryann is survived by her sons, Scott (Mary) Kenitz of Hartford and Gregg (Tamara) Kenitz of Lancaster, Pa. Her grandchildren, Mike (Rachel), Dan, Joe (Kim), Steve (Ally), Erin, John (Leigh), and Jeremy (Christina); and step-grandchildren, Lacy (Thomas) Ayer, Kyle (Shannon) Stoltzfus, and Kayla Stoltzfus. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Further survived by sisters-in-law, Rosina Kentiz of Oak Park, Ill. and Ginger Dable of Wales, Wis.; as well as, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis; her in-laws, Curtis and Ann; and brothers, John and Justin (Boots); sister, Agnes; and brother-in-law, Bill.
A memorial service in memory of Maryann will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam (700 Mill St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916) with the Fr. Oscar Rozo officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church in Beaver Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)