Sept. 21, 1941—June 13, 2022

NEW LISBON—MaryAnn Klemp, age 80, of New Lisbon, died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her residence. MaryAnn was the daughter of Willis and Fannie (Chavez) Strahl and was born on September 21, 1941, in Las Vegas, NM. MaryAnn attended the Robertson High School in Las Vegas, NM, and graduated in 1959. MaryAnn was united in marriage to Robert E. Klemp on November 3, 1962, in Chicago, IL. They lived briefly in Chicago and in 1966 they moved to Mauston, WI, and then to New Lisbon, WI, in 1969. Her husband preceded her in death on September 12, 1997.

Maryann enjoyed camping with family and friends, doing wood working with her special friend Jim Drummond, and doing cake decorating, and doing crocheting.

She is survived by her daughters: Tammy (Paul) Edgren of New Lisbon, Kimberly (Mark) Strompolis of New Lisbon, Anna Fuller of New Lisbon and Shirley (Kier) Barjon of Las Vegas, NV; by her sisters: Frances (James) Martinez of Henderson, NV, Anna (Leon) Hayes of Santa Fe, NM; and her brothers: Albert (Barb) Strahl of Las Vegas, NV, Willis Strahl Jr. of Henderson, NV, Robert Strahl of Henderson, NV, and Charles Strahl of Rancho CuCamonga, CA; and by her grandchildren: Andrew Edgerton, Derek Edgerton, Alicia (Bryce) Karo, Anthony (Chloe) Edgren, Robert Robinson, Dominique Bentajado, Michael Bentajado; and great grandchildren: Brielle Karo and Cameron Karo; And by other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Lawrence Strahl; and special friend, Jim Drummond.

It was MaryAnn’s wish not to have any services. A private family burial will take place at a later date after her cremation. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with the cremation. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com