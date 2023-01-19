May 27, 1961—Jan. 13, 2023

ELROY—Maryann “Micki” Stubbs, 61, of Elroy, WI, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Maryann was born on May 27, 1961, in Baraboo, WI to Robert and Leodegarde “Sis” (Marose) Konemann. In 1983, Maryann was united in marriage to Steve Stubbs, and together were blessed with four wonderful children.

After her divorce, Maryann moved to Arizona where she worked for multiple orthopedic and chiropractic doctors. She returned to Wisconsin in 2018 to spoil her grandchildren full-time. Maryann enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking, Sunday afternoon canasta, and weekend wine taste-testing. She prided herself in treating everyone to homemade goodies from her Black Sheep Homestead.

Maryann is survived by her daughters: Marylee (Kenny) Stubbs, Sarah (Joe) Gibson, Hannah Stubbs; and son, Nathaniel (Jessica) Stubbs. She is also survived by the spoiled sparks in her life, her five grandchildren: Dawson, Mason, Jase, Remi, and Ridge; along with other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert, Jr. “Bobby”; and infant sister, Suzanne Konemann.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maryann’s name to the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.

