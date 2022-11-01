Feb. 18, 1932—Oct. 30, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Our Mom, MaryEllen Buschke, 90 years, joined her husband, Jerry Buschke in Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022. We are sure Jerry was waiting for her at Heaven’s door; that gives us great comfort if anything can in this moment.

MaryEllen was born on February 18, 1932, the daughter of Frank M. and Babette (Gregory) Schinka in St. Paul, Minnesota. On December 6, 1952, she was united in marriage with Jerrold L. Buschke. They were married for almost 68 years when he died. She deeply missed him.

MaryEllen was a 50’s mom who wore saddle shoes, spanked her kids when they need it and loved us with all with her whole heart. She didn’t go around saying she loved you…you just knew it. She had a laugh that will be a memory that will bring a smile to everyone who knew her.

MaryEllen was active in our schools, her church, St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran, and her community. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Dodge County La Societe de Femmes, where she had served as Past State President. MaryEllen set a great example for all of us.

MaryEllen is being celebrated by her children: Jerra (Philip “Buck”) Gradel, Jean Buschke, Bob (Mary) Buschke and Karen Buschke; her grandchildren: Sherri Gradel (Josh Weinberger), Angela Gradel, Craig Gradel (Brandie Riederer), Shelly (Dave) Schumann, Robert (Heather) Buschke, Jenica (Nathan Sr) Slavek; great-grandchildren: Gage Ashland, Lilie Kluewer, Taylor (Brady) Davis and daughter, Braylin, Bailey Buschke, Brennan Buschke, Waverly Buschke, Stella Buschke Slavek and Nathan (Joey) Slavek; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Gfrorer; her nephews and their spouses and families, her cousins their spouses and families; one very spoiled dog named Petey; and also by many friends whose lives she has touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry in 2020, two brothers: Greg Gregory and William Gfrorer and her grandson.

MaryEllen will be missed, every single moment of every day. We have all been so blessed.

Private family services will be held with Rev. Seth Dorn officiating and MaryEllen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jerry at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Wisconsin.

Memorials in her name may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.