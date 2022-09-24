April 26, 1943—May 26, 2022

AUSTIN, TX—MaryLou (Marthaler) Navarrette passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 79. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on April 26, 1943, to Charles G. Marthaler and Sylvia A. Woolery. In 1961 she married Fred Oestreich, a union of which no children were born. In 1971 she was united in marriage to Lonnie R. Williams and together they had three children: Annjeanette, Rochelle, and Charles, and in 1982, James was born to MaryLou and Dario Navarrette, Jr.

MaryLou was a graduate of Horicon High School in Horicon, Wisconsin. She later attended the University of Texas at Austin and St. Edwards University of Austin, Texas. She was a Social Worker by profession, dedicating her life to helping others and advocating for anyone in need. She was a published journalist, with several pieces appearing in various magazines and newspapers in both Texas and Wisconsin. MaryLou loved to tell others about God and was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was very often approached by total strangers and asked to Pray with them. She was indeed a special child of God and is now resting in his heavenly arms.

On August 28, 2010, Pepinia Navarrette entered MaryLou’s life. She was a 3 lb. brown chihuahua rescued from the middle of a busy road, and although she was small, mom said “she has a BIG personality. Some days I call her GERTRUDE. Those are the days she puts on her combat boots and orders us all around.” MaryLou and Pepinia were inseparable from day one and was loved and cared for until her death in 2019.

Family was also a very important part of MaryLou’s life and all together she had 18 nieces and nephews. Through the years she kept in touch with all her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and the great greats. She loved talking with them about their lives and their growing families. MaryLou was so proud of her family and hearing from them made her truly happy.

MaryLou is preceded in death by beloved furry companion, Pepinia; her former husbands, Lonnie and Fred; her parents, Charles and Sylvia Marthaler; her siblings, Dixie D. (Beaver) Greer, Donna J. Holland, Eugene C. “Bubby” Marthaler, Edna Mae Reyes, Annabel J. Brandenburg, and James I. “Reggie” Marthaler; stepson-in-law, Ed Castillo; son-in-law, Lee Johnston; triplet grandsons: Douglas R., Joseph L. and Shawn K. Johnston; four nieces: Suzen L. Miller, Diane M. Marthaler, Doreen J. (Marthaler) Collins, and Cindy (Brandenburg) Geddes and two nephews: David L. “Tater” Marthaler and Steven L. Miller.

Surviving family members are her five children: step-daughter, Tomirae (Williams) Castillo of Wichita Falls, Texas; Annjeanette L. Williams of Georgetown, Texas; Rochelle R. Chaffin (Michael) of Anderson, Alaska; L. Charles Williams (Jeanette) of Georgetown, Texas, and James A. Navarrette of Georgetown, Texas; six grandchildren: Virginia and Stephanie Castillo of Wichita Falls, Texas, Marshall Castillo of Phoenix, Arizona, George Fillmore of Georgetown, Texas, Scott Johnston of Georgetown, Texas, Andrew Elliott of Watertown, Wisconsin; two great-granddaughters: Alexis Elliott of Watertown, Wisconsin and Sadie Johnston of Georgetown, Texas; six nieces, six nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews and loads of cousins.

A service is scheduled for September 26, 2022, at 12:00 Noon in Georgetown, Texas, at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home at 2900 Williams Drive. A live virtual link will be provided as the date draws nearer for those that would like to attend but cannot be there in person. MaryLou will be interred at Bagdad Cemetery in Leander, Texas, by her sisters Donna and Dixie. Services may be viewed livestream at https://vimeo.com/event/2340142