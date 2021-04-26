 Skip to main content
Masche, Nancy Ann (Werner)
Masche, Nancy Ann (Werner)

PEWAUKEE—Nancy Ann (Werner) Masche, 77, of Pewaukee and formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Wednesday April 14, 2021, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. Nancy was born on September 13, 1943, to Archie and Louise Werner of Randolph. She graduated from Randolph High School and UW-Madison, BA Library Science. On August 29, 1964 she married David Masche. Nancy was an avid reader, loved playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with family. She had a great laugh and loved a good joke. She enjoyed volunteering at the Waukesha Public Library. She is survived by a daughter, Renee Masche of Kenosha; a sister, Christa (Steve) Slinger of Randolph; sister-in-law Elva Werner of Virginia, MN; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, David Masche; and a brother, Dr. Don Werner. The family wishes to thank Shorehaven and VITAS Hospice for their compassionate care. There will be a private family service at a later date. Donations in Nancy’s name may be made to the Waukesha Public Library, (please send donations to the Waukesha Community Foundation at 2727 N Grandview Blvd; PO Box 301, Waukesha, WI 53188

https://wccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1448.

