Mason, Harold "Steve"
Mason, Harold "Steve"

OXFORD - Harold "Steve" Mason, age 61, of Oxford, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at FUR, FIN AND FEATHER at 3602 County Highway B, Wisconsin Dells.

Steve was born July 30, 1960, in Orange, Calif., the son of Harold and Barbara (Harland) Mason. He was the president of the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club. Steve was known for living life his way. He loved having fun with friends and enjoyed being outdoors: hunting, camping and ice fishing. Steve was kind and friendly to everyone.

Steve is survived by his companion of 23 years, Lisa Beers; children, Danielle (Tedd) Barnes and Bradley (Kassandra) Mason; sister, Jevene (Rod) Mayall; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

