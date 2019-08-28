Mathew Charles Schindel, (Schindy), 41, passed away Saturday August 10, 2019 after a short and courageous battle.
Mathew was born to Charles H. Schindel, Jr and Nancy M. (Frueh) Schindel, on October 12, 1977 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam, WI. He attended school in Las Vegas, NV, Whittier, CA, Aurora, CO and Waupun, WI. He was on the Freshman Football Team in Whittier, CA.
Mathew worked at Menasha which had closed, Ponderosa, and worked for Strauss Feeds in Watertown. He later worked at Walker Manufacturing in Windsor, CO.
Mathew was an avid bowler by enjoying his Wednesday night league with the boys. He went to several different bowling tournaments in WI. Mathew was an avid fisherman, hunting of all kinds, playing volleyball in the summer, Loved Nascar, and was able to see several actual races in Dover, DE where his Uncle Joe lived at the time.
He was an adamant Dallas Cowboy’s fan through and through with his Nephew Curtis H. Ackley IV by his side. He took his mother, who is an avid Green Bay Packer’s Fan to a Packer vs. Cowboy game in Green Bay. The Packers won of course but it was a GREAT Mother and Son outing.
Mathew is preceded in death by grandparents, Earl (Gooby) and Florence Frueh, Charles, Sr. and Alice Schindel; stepdad, Nick Jones; grandma, Thresa Jones; aunt Kathy; and cousin, Jerry Sell.
Mathew is survived by his parents, Charles, Jr.; stepmom, Kathy (Tootie) Schindel of Fox Lake, WI; step-sister, Trina Giese of Markesan, WI; mother, Nancy Jones of Windsor, CO; daughters, Autumn Schindel, Nisa Johnson; and his grandson, Elliott Balistreire, who called him Papa Matt, Watertown, WI; sisters, Lisa Schindel of Aurora, CO, Sandra (Schindel) Saxby of Ashippun, WI and Amanda Schindel of Phoenix, AZ.
His is survived by a niece, Briana Tesch; great-nephew, Oliver Tesch; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. He was Loved and we will miss him Dearly.
Cremation has already taken place per Mathew’s wishes. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday Sept 7th with a Rosary at St Matthew’s Church in Neosho, WI., at 11:00 a.m., and Burial will follow at St. at St Mary’s Cemetery in Woodland, WI.
