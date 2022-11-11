Oct. 2, 1918—Nov. 8, 2022

NEDA—Mathias “Matt” Standford Hoffman, age 104, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home in Neda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church in Horicon. A private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Matt was born the son of Anton and Anna (Kohler) Hoffman on October 2, 1918 in Ohio.

He was united in marriage to Evelyn Weginger on March 7, 1938. They shared 74 years of marriage before her death in 2012. The couple welcomed seven children: Mathias, Jr., Gerald, Patricia, John, Beverly, Robert, and Tony. They lived in several places in Dodge County before settling in Neda.

Matt was a member of the Rock River League Hall of Fame and an honorary member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69 because he was spending so much time there with his friends shooting the breeze and having some refreshments. He loved playing sheepshead (everyone had to have assigned seats) and enjoyed taking gaming trips.

Everyone that knew Matt cherished his smile and sense of humor. Matt was still independent and drove his own vehicle up until a few months ago and continued to live independently in his own home until his death. Matt loved his wife deeply and when she was admitted to a nursing facility, he made sure to be there from early in the morning until late in the evening, only taking a short break for lunch.

Matt is survived by his children: Matt, Jr. of Brookfield, John (Beve) of Markesan, and Beverly Weinheimer of Beaver Dam; his daughters-in-law: Taddy Hoffman of Horicon, Norita Hoffman of Iron Mountain, and Bonnie Hoffman of Montello; his many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evelyn, sons: Robert, Tony, and Gerry, daughter, Patricia (Jack) Grissman, son-in-law, Chet Weinheimer, his daughter-in-law, Carol, his great-granddaughter, Casey Schwartz, great-grandson, Cody Laufenberg, granddaughters: Jessica and Nichole Grissman, great-great-grandsons: Octavius and Earl Schwartz and David Echeverria, and his granddaughters husband, Mark Rantala.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Matt can be directed to the Mayville American Legion Post#69, St. Jud’’s, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

