Mattei, James R. "Jim"

WISCONSIN DELLS - James R. "Jim" Mattei passed away Jan. 27, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with a debilitating disease. Jim was born to Jerome and Pauline in Pence, Wis., on Aug. 26, 1941. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1959, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. He took a "temporary" job with Olin Corporation in 1965 as an industrial relations specialist. That "temporary" job lasted until he retired in 2000 as the Badger Army Ammunition Plant general manager. While working full time for Olin, Jim was also involved in the Dells tourism industry. Over the years, he owned various enterprises, including Shipwreck Lagoon Adventure Golf and FamilyLand /Treasure Island Waterpark Resort.

Jim and his wife Barb married in 1977 and subsequently had three daughters. Despite his heavy workload, Jim was actively involved with his girls. In their early years, that meant sharing the caretaking duties with Barb and, as soon as possible, sharing his love of sports. His "babysitter dad" routine frequently involved watching spectator sports on TV with his daughters during which he explained the intricacies of the game, and often, lessons in sportsmanship, teamwork and life. It was time well spent. Natalli's first words were not mama or daddy but "hockey puck." As the girls got older, he helped coach their club basketball teams, during which his coaching style was perfected: competitive but also cool and calm. His favorite line during a game or practice when the game got tough was, "Get up. You're fine." Most of the time he was right.