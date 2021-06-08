Mattei, James R.

WISCONSIN DELLS - James R. Mattei passed away on Jan. 27, 2021. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life was not possible at that time. With the arrival of warmer weather and the vaccines, his wife and daughters feel the time has come to give him the recognition he deserves for a life well lived. Please join them at TRAPPERS TURN GOLF CLUB in Wisconsin Dells on Monday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate his life. In consideration of COVID, indoor and outdoor areas will be available to share food, drinks, laughter and stories.