Matthew A. Miller, 45, Columbus / Fall River

COLUMBUS / FALL RIVER - Matthew A. Miller, 45, a lifelong resident of the Columbus/Fall River area was called to his last poker run on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Matthew was born the son of Allen and Dianna (Mallon) Miller on December 28, 1974, in Madison. Matt was a jack-of-all trades and was employed as an auto body specialist painting both trains and cars, later as a welder, and was currently employed at Common Wealth in Madison. He also enjoyed bartending at The Cage in Columbus and became an ordained minister where he was able to officiate weddings. Matt enjoyed watching NASCAR and listening to Rock and Heavy Metal. He will be remembered as the croc and shades wearing Harley Davidson rider.

Matt is survived by his daughter, Morgan Miller of Columbus; his father, Allen Miller of Columbus; his former wife, Michelle Miller of Columbus; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianna; his infant sister, Michelle; and grandparents: Eugene and Doris Miller and Oliver and Patricia Mallon.