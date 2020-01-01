Matthew Gall, M.D., 49, Cornelius, N.C.

CORNELIUS, N.C. - Matthew Taylor Gall, M.D., age 49, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home in Cornelius, N.C.
Matthew was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on July 9, 1970, to his parents Bruce and Elaine Gall.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betsy Gall; his children: sons, Grady (17), Gavin (15) and daughter Sophie (13); his parents, Bruce and Elaine Gall; his older brother, Christian (Diane); and nephew/godson, Andrew Gall; his in-laws, Mike and Gail Lewis and family of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and abundance of nationwide friends and his cancer-affected patients and their families.
Dr. Gall was a successful and extremely caring physician practicing oncology and hematology for 20 years at Minnesota Oncology/Hematology Practice and recently in North Carolina. He was elected to the Board of Directors of MOHPA, was a Chief of Staff at Fairview Ridge Hospital in Burnsville, Minn. and a member of several medical societies and associations. He dedicated his professional life to his patients and was a fervent advocate for patient treatment. He felt honored and blessed to help and show kindness and compassionate professional excellence of treatment to those in need. Matt volunteered at Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam during his high school and early college years meeting with elderly residents in the hospital where he was born.
Matthew loved his God. His faith continued to develop as he got older. He received his first communion and confirmation at the former St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, singing in the church choir in high school.
Matthew possessed a genuine “joy for life.” He had an unbridled enthusiasm for the Steelers, Packers and UW Badger and BDHS, where he was honored to be student council president, junior prom king and earned various academic recognition and awards. He enjoyed perfecting his grilling skills, mountain biking, physical fitness workouts, spending time at his lake home in northern Minnesota, staying in contact with his many, many friends, traveling to much of the world with his family and enjoying his music.
Dr. Gall was a true patriotic American man. He loved his dog, Liberty.
He highly valued education. He was a 1988 proud graduate of BDHS, a 1992 graduate of UW Madison with degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology, a 1996 graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin with a doctorate in medicine, an internship and residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a 2003 graduate from the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities with his fellowship in oncology and hematology and a master’s degree in clinical research.
A celebration of life service, with about 800 attendees, followed by a luncheon was held on Dec. 12.
A local BDHS class of 1988 Matthew T. Gall, M.D. Memorial Scholarship is currently being created. Donations are invited and can be made at GoFundMe.com under the Matthew T. Gall, M.D. Memorial Scholarship. Questions can be directed online at bdclass88@gmail.com or by calling 920-210-9727.
Other memorials can be made to the Angel Foundation, UW Madison Men’s Rugby Club and Lone Survivor Organization.
