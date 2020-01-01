Matthew Gall, M.D., 49, Cornelius, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betsy Gall; his children: sons, Grady (17), Gavin (15) and daughter Sophie (13); his parents, Bruce and Elaine Gall; his older brother, Christian (Diane); and nephew/godson, Andrew Gall; his in-laws, Mike and Gail Lewis and family of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and abundance of nationwide friends and his cancer-affected patients and their families.

Dr. Gall was a successful and extremely caring physician practicing oncology and hematology for 20 years at Minnesota Oncology/Hematology Practice and recently in North Carolina. He was elected to the Board of Directors of MOHPA, was a Chief of Staff at Fairview Ridge Hospital in Burnsville, Minn. and a member of several medical societies and associations. He dedicated his professional life to his patients and was a fervent advocate for patient treatment. He felt honored and blessed to help and show kindness and compassionate professional excellence of treatment to those in need. Matt volunteered at Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam during his high school and early college years meeting with elderly residents in the hospital where he was born.