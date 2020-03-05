Matthew J. “Jim” Dushek, age 84, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Jim was born on July 11, 1935, the son of John and Johannah (O’Brien) Dushek. He was married to Janet Dunn on July 6, 1963 at St. Mary’s in Portage. He worked the family farm in Caledonia and was also employed as a custodian in the Portage school system. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage and the Dr. C. W. Henney Knights of Columbus Council 1637. Jim was a diehard Cardinals fan, enjoyed playing Euchre, bowling and could dance a mean polka.

He is survived by his children, Laura (Scott) Ritchie, of Sun Prairie, Johanna Dushek, of Boyds, Maryland, Jim (Jessie) Dushek, of Verona and a daughter-in-law, Susan Dushek, of Briggsville. He has five grandchildren, Logan, Leyton and Kendall Ritchie and Joanie and Jocelyn Dushek. He is also survived by his brother, Bernard (Mary Jean) Dushek, of Portage; his brothers-in-law, Jim (Joanne) Dunn and Dick (Marty) Dunn both of Madison, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet Dushek, his son, David Dushek, three brothers, one sister, four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.