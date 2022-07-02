Matthew Rasmussen

May 25, 1969—June 30, 2022

Matthew Martin Rasmussen, age 53 of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at SSM Health St Agnes Hospital with family at his side.

Matt was born on May 25, 1969, a son of Emil and Patricia (Mercier) Rasmussen. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1990. In later years he worked at Lakeside Packaging Plus in Oshkosh. He enjoyed country music, Green Bay Packers and spending time with family and friends. Matt loved the company of staff and friends at the family homes and camps that he attended throughout the years. He was full of life and a man of deep faith. Matt was a member of New Life Community Church in Oshkosh. He was a warm, social man with a sense of humor and a friendly smile. Matt will be remembered for how he genuinely and intentionally loved people.

Matt is survived by ten siblings, Fred (Barb) Rasmussen of Sturtevant, WI, Michael (Sume) Rasmussen of Huntsville, AL, Rose Marie Vautrot of Huntsville, AL, Tony (Chong) Rasmussen of Huntsville, AL, Jeff (Dani) Rasmussen of Waupun, Chris Rasmussen of Neenah, Bernie (Patti) Rasmussen of Madison, Emil (Sue) Rasmussen of Minnesota, Rick (Donna) Rasmussen of Waupun and John Rasmussen of Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Rasmussen; sister, Teri Rasmussen; a nephew, Brandon Rasmussen, niece, Natasha Dean and brother-in-law, Leonard Vautrot.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at New Life Community Church, 3250 West 9th Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54904.

A Celebration of Matt’s Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at church with Pastor Mike Marchetta officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun.

A special thank you to good friends Craig and Ronnie as well as the many caregivers that cared for Matt over the years.

Kohls Community Funeral Home