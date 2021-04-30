Matthews, Keith Alan

PORTAGE – Keith Alan Matthews, of Portage, Wis., returned to the arms of God on April 27, 2021. He is liberated from the pain and suffering he endured during a long illness.
Keith was born in Madison on Oct. 1, 1953, and attended West High School. A true nature lover, he kept many exotic pets, reptiles, and even a piranha, in addition to his many dogs and cats. He was a skilled and responsible hunter and was generous to friends and family with his game. He truly loved all aspects of the outdoors.
Keith lived in the country outside of Madison on several hobby farms, raising animals of all varieties. Keith was a mountain of a man, with a flame red beard that marked him as a proud Scotsman, yet he was as gentle as the lambs he loved to raise.
Keith was employed by the State of Wisconsin and later Oscar Mayer as an HVAC technician until his retirement. Keith met the true love of his life, Arlene, later in life, and they had many happy years together.
Keith was known for his raucous and explosive laughter, especially during a close cribbage match when he spiked his crib and left his opponent in the stink hole. He loved bowling and participated in many leagues.
He is survived by his wife and devoted, loving companion, Arlene; his brother, Bruce and his wife, Eileen Murphy; his sister, Stephanie (Darren) Bush; nieces, Kristin Matthews, Jessica (Brian) Sawyer, Lindsay (Griffin) Feddersen, and Whitney Bush; and his nephew, Ian Bush (who inherited his size and red beard) and his wife, Brittney. He was predeceased by his parents, Wendell and Shirley Matthews.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) with Chaplain Nancy Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Inch Cemetery. Masks will be required, and provided if necessary, and social distancing will be observed, with a maximum of 50 people at the funeral home at one time.
