Matthews, Keith Alan

PORTAGE – Keith Alan Matthews, of Portage, Wis., returned to the arms of God on April 27, 2021. He is liberated from the pain and suffering he endured during a long illness.

Keith was born in Madison on Oct. 1, 1953, and attended West High School. A true nature lover, he kept many exotic pets, reptiles, and even a piranha, in addition to his many dogs and cats. He was a skilled and responsible hunter and was generous to friends and family with his game. He truly loved all aspects of the outdoors.

Keith lived in the country outside of Madison on several hobby farms, raising animals of all varieties. Keith was a mountain of a man, with a flame red beard that marked him as a proud Scotsman, yet he was as gentle as the lambs he loved to raise.

Keith was employed by the State of Wisconsin and later Oscar Mayer as an HVAC technician until his retirement. Keith met the true love of his life, Arlene, later in life, and they had many happy years together.

Keith was known for his raucous and explosive laughter, especially during a close cribbage match when he spiked his crib and left his opponent in the stink hole. He loved bowling and participated in many leagues.