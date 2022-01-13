Mattke, Phillip J.

Phillip was born on April 2, 1939, in Portage, Wis., the son of Edward and Margaret (Mohr) Mattke. He was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School and graduated from UW-Madison in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-62. Phil married Ruth Ann Kirchstein of Sauk City on Aug. 14, 1965, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Together with his father and brother, he owned and operated the Mattke Insurance Agency for over 35 years. Phil enjoyed bowling and sports of all kinds, especially the Packers and Badgers. He was a student manager for the 1957-58 Badgers basketball team. Phil enjoyed talking to people, had a great sense of humor, and a contagious smile. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and playing chauffeur for them. Phil was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage and the Knights of Columbus.