Matzdorf, Rita (nee Constantineau)
Matzdorf, Rita (nee Constantineau)

JUNEAU—Rita Matzdorf (nee Constantineau) age 72 of Juneau passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Rita was born on Dec. 23, 1948 in Iron Mountain, Mich. to Grace Vajgrt (nee Blackhall) and Kenneth R. Constantineau.

Rita was united in marriage to Greg Matzdorf on May 15, 1981. She is survived by her beloved husband, Greg. Loving children, Robin (Tim Porten) Rauch, Brenda Kluge and Leonard Pierce; grandchildren, Dannielle (Jonathon Barth) Pierce, Molly (Jacob Schwendimann) Pierce, Kyle Zarate, Miranda Pierce and Kody Kluge; great grandchildren, Sofia Zarate, Alekzander Zarate, Finley Barth, Ezekiel Fitzgerald; Sister of Patricia (Ken) Bauman and Jim Constantineau. Four legged companion Grace. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Grace; and brother, Joseph Constantineau.

A memorial visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in St. Kilian Cemetery. Memorials to the family appreciated.

