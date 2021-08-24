Maul, Michelle Kay

REEDSBURG - Michelle Kay Maul, age 38, of Reedsburg, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse as the result of a water accident. She was born on Aug. 29, 1982, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the daughter of John C. and Thelma (Aguanta) Maul. Due to hydrocephalus being discovered, shunts were put in by Dr. John Woodford in Madison. With epilepsy in charge in her life, Michelle tried to maneuver to the best of her ability. She was a 2001 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School. She then attended MATC in Reedsburg where she earned an associate degree. Michelle then worked at Grede Foundry and VARC Inc. She enjoyed her cats, reading and taking walks in the park.

Survivors include her parents, Jack and Thelma Maul of Wisconsin Dells; special friends, Rob and Kathy Horkan; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the many doctors, especially Dr. Mary Dominski and Dr. Joanna Laukant, Grede Foundry, the staff of VARC, the DVR in Baraboo, the Care Wisconsin staff, and lastly to Nick Szypicyn and Jolanta Piskozub of Country Family Home who assisted Michelle throughout her life.