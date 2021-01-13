 Skip to main content
Maurer, Alicja
MAUSTON - Alicja Maurer, age 95, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wis., with Father Wesley Janowski celebrating. Burial was at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.

Alicja was born April 25, 1925, in Poland, the daughter of Alexander and Sabina (Maczulska) Stankiewicz. She was united in marriage to Ireneusz Maurer on Oct. 10, 1951, in Chicago, Ill. Alicja proudly became a U.S. Citizen on May 10, 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Regina Oczko.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

