Sep. 4, 1932—April 14, 2022

WAUPUN—Maurice Dean Ely, age 89, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Christian Homestead in Waupun.

Maurice was born in Peoria Heights, IL, on September 4, 1932, son of Frank and Elsie (Baggs) Ely. He was a graduate of Armstrong Missouri High School, class of 1951. Maurice entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1956 to 1958. On April 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Doris Wustrack at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waupun.

Maurice was a lifetime farmer and construction worker in the area and maintenance at Waupun Hospital for many years. He was involved with the Dodge County Antique Power Club and Waupun Historical Society. Maurice was a faithful volunteer and member at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Brandon, WI. Maurice’s family was blessed to learn many valuable lessons in life. He was “a jack of all trades,” could fix just about anything. Maurice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waupun.

Maurice is survived by his three sons: Daniel (Susann) Ely, Madison, Richard (Lois) Ely, Beaver Dam and Patrick (Bobbi) Ely, Lomira; three grandchildren: Eric (Edna) Ely-Ledesma of Madison, Sarah Ely of Lomira and Alyssa Ely of Colorado; five step-grandchildren: Steven, Angie, Teresa, Stephanie and Samantha; six step-great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Ely of Pekin, IL; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris in 2011; parents; two brothers: Francis (Helen) Ely and Eugene (Violet) Ely.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 118 West Main Street, Waupun, with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Inurnment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

The family of Maurice would like to thank Pastor Dennis Overlien, staff of Christian Homestead and Christian Home for the compassionate care throughout his stay.

Memorials may be established to Christian Home, 452 Fox Lake Road, Waupun, WI, 53963; Christian Homestead, 1001 West Brown Street, Waupun, WI, 53963; or Alzheimer”s and Dementia Alliance of WI, 6314 Odana Road Suite #4, Madison, WI, 53719.

Kohls Community Funeral Home