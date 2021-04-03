Maus, June

WAUPUN - June Arline Maus, age 64, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.

June was born on Dec. 5, 1956, in Waupun, the daughter of Lyle and Arline (Mathweg) Buchholz. On Sept. 11, 1976, she was united in marriage to Brian Maus in the Town of Trenton. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring books, and flower and vegetable gardening. June was a devoted mother and grandmother who treasured spending time with her family, especially camping up north at her brother Lester's cabin. She was an avid animal lover who loved being outside and spending time on the porch her family built.

June is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Brian Maus of Waupun; two daughters, Victoria (Bradley) Lueck and Angela Maus both of Waupun; two grandchildren, Carlee and Brady; four brothers, Lester Buchholz of Burnett, Gordon (Pat) Buchholz of Mayville, Alvin Buchholz of Burnett and Ben (Pauline) Buchholz of Waupun; a brother-in-law, Glen (Judy) Maus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Arnold (Eleanor) Maus; a brother, Norman Lyle Buchholz; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Buchholz.

Visitation for June will be held on Tuesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1310 North Center Street, Beaver Dam, Wis.